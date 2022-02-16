Truist Financial Weighs in on AbbVie Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will earn $3.10 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABBV. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $144.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.98. The company has a market cap of $255.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.