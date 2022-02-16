Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Trupanion stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.43. 463,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -114.29 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $69.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

In other Trupanion news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $115,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481 over the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trupanion by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.