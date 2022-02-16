TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,045 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.02% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $6,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.84.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 5,296 shares of company stock worth $172,676 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

