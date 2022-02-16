Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Short Interest Down 27.8% in January

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,428. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCRX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

