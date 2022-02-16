TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of TTEC worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in TTEC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TTEC by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $113.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

