TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 943,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,683 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

