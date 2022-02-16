TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.07 million.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,607,000 after buying an additional 188,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,929,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 289,089 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 308,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.