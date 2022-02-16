Tudor Pickering Raises TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$65.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by Tudor Pickering to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$68.08.

Shares of TRP stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$66.80. 3,011,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$62.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$62.04. The stock has a market cap of C$65.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$53.20 and a 52 week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. Insiders sold a total of 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674 over the last ninety days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

