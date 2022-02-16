Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Keyera (TSE:KEY)

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.82.

Keyera stock traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 631,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$24.17 and a 52-week high of C$35.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$28.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.31.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

