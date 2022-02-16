TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,028,400 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 2,836,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.9 days.

OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. TUI has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland and the Nordics.

