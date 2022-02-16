TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in January

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,028,400 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 2,836,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.9 days.
OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. TUI has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.50.
TUI Company Profile
