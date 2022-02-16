Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) PT Lowered to GBX 77

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.04) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TUWOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of TUWOY remained flat at $$0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,091. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

