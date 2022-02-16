Tupperware Brands (TUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.93 million, a P/E ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 2.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 430.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 81,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tupperware Brands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

