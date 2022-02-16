Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Down 7.1%

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.23 and last traded at $33.44. 10,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 464,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

