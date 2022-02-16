Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Shares Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 811.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,742 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1.0% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 253.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 75,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 38.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 525,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 144,748 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THCA opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $11.15.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

