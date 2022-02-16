TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TuSimple worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 106,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 638.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of TuSimple by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSP has been the topic of several research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.49.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Shares of TSP stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $79.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. Analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

