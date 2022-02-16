TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:SMIF opened at GBX 91.74 ($1.24) on Wednesday. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 90.60 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 108 ($1.46). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.74.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile
