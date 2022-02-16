Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.64.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.82. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a 1-year low of $172.61 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,785,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,907 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after acquiring an additional 810,637 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.