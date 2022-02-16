Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Down 6.6%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price was down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $185.28 and last traded at $186.28. Approximately 65,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,108,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.82.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 3,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,025,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,974 shares of company stock valued at $11,785,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in Twilio by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

