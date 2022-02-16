Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.19% of Twitter worth $91,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $681,422,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,762,301,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after acquiring an additional 702,037 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $648,356,000 after acquiring an additional 640,429 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,062 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.81.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -154.08 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

