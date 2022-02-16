Tycoon Hits One Day Trading Volume of $184,097.00 (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tycoon has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Tycoon has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $184,097.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00105797 BTC.

About Tycoon

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

Tycoon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tycoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

