Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.410-$7.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.41-7.58 EPS.
NYSE TYL traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,670. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.69.
In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
