Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.410-$7.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.41-7.58 EPS.

NYSE TYL traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,670. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.69.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.96.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

