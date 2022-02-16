Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.410-$7.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.96.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.74. 178,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $491.66 and a 200 day moving average of $495.23.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 280.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

