Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.41-7.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.410-$7.580 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $549.96.

Tyler Technologies stock traded down $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.74. The stock had a trading volume of 178,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $491.66 and its 200 day moving average is $495.23. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

