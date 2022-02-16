U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,949 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

USB opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

