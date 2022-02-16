U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Trading Up 5.9%

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) was up 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.10. Approximately 45,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 927,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $823.26 million, a PE ratio of -69.86 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In other news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 846,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,182 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,012 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,616 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

