Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.47.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 255,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 100,027 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.