Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.47.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.
NYSE UBER opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $61.50.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
