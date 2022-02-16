UBS Group Boosts Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 336

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 325 ($4.40) to GBX 336 ($4.55) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

Shares of DIISY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

