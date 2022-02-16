UBS Group Cuts Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €190.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RDSMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

