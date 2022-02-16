UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.03 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UFP Industries.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

UFPI stock opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. UFP Industries has a one year low of $59.04 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,275,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,845,000 after buying an additional 555,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,168,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

