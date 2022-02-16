Ultra Clean (UCTT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Ultra Clean to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

