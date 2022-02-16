Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.06

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 137835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Get Umpqua alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 117.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 109.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 42.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.