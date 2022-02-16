Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) versus Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Critical Contrast

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Under Armour shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Under Armour shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Allbirds and Under Armour, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 2 10 0 2.83 Under Armour 1 9 17 0 2.59

Allbirds currently has a consensus target price of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 116.25%. Under Armour has a consensus target price of $27.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.97%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than Under Armour.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and Under Armour’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds N/A N/A N/A Under Armour 7.82% 21.12% 7.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allbirds and Under Armour’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Under Armour $4.47 billion 1.84 -$549.18 million $0.94 18.35

Allbirds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Under Armour.

Summary

Under Armour beats Allbirds on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo. applications. The company was founded by Kevin A. Plank in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

