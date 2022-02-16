Unifty Price Tops $10.22 on Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $10.22 or 0.00023398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $18.24 million and $1.83 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.87 or 0.07008016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.09 or 0.99861941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Unifty Coin Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,127 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

