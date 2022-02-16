Unilever (ULVR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Unilever (LON: ULVR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,700 ($63.60) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2022 – Unilever was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a GBX 3,600 ($48.71) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 3,400 ($46.01).

2/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($46.01) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/14/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($62.25) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/11/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,100 ($55.48) to GBX 4,000 ($54.13). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,600 ($62.25) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,750 ($50.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/10/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($46.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/8/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2022 – Unilever had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 3,400 ($46.01) price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($64.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/1/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($50.74) price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/25/2022 – Unilever had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,600 ($62.25) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,750 ($50.74) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/20/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,100 ($55.48) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/17/2022 – Unilever had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,750 ($50.74) price target on the stock.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,500 ($47.36) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,700 ($50.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,800 ($64.95) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/17/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 3,400 ($46.01) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/14/2022 – Unilever had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 4,800 ($64.95) to GBX 4,600 ($62.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Unilever had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($59.54) price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Unilever had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Unilever was given a new GBX 4,650 ($62.92) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of Unilever stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,817.50 ($51.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,204,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,450 ($46.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,388 ($59.38). The company has a market capitalization of £97.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,884.81 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,941.87.

Get Unilever PLC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.49) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

In other news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($51.88) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,978.08). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($50.92) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($203,680.65). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,526 shares of company stock worth $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.