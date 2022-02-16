UniMex Network (UMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $120,296.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00045259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.79 or 0.07128293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,108.22 or 1.00043601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00050370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00052575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002934 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552,369 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

