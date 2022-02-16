Unisocks Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $30.89 million and $886.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unisocks has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Unisocks coin can now be bought for approximately $102,269.97 or 2.32616520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

