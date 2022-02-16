United Parcel Service (UPS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) recently:

2/5/2022 – United Parcel Service was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $250.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $244.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $235.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $203.00 to $232.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $226.00 to $250.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $216.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $236.00 to $251.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service had its price target raised by analysts at Vertical Research from $195.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/1/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $243.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/1/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $248.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – United Parcel Service was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $243.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – United Parcel Service was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/29/2021 – United Parcel Service was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/21/2021 – United Parcel Service was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UPS traded down $1.82 on Wednesday, reaching $215.44. 106,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,450,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.59 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

