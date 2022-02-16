Universal Display (OLED) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Universal Display to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OLED opened at $148.96 on Wednesday. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $136.92 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.93 and its 200 day moving average is $173.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Universal Display by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

