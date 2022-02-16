UnlimitedIP (UIP) Trading Up 23.5% Over Last Week

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $7,684.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00105834 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

