Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Upstart updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $38.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.01. 33,805,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,056. Upstart has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $212.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.09.

In related news, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total value of $1,058,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,701 shares of company stock valued at $307,745,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Upstart by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Upstart by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

