Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $223.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $109.11, but opened at $136.83. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Upstart shares last traded at $139.43, with a volume of 172,867 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.09.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total value of $1,527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cassidy Sukhinder Singh sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.76, for a total transaction of $1,058,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,619,701 shares of company stock worth $307,745,784 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its 200-day moving average is $212.52.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

