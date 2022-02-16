Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.10.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78. Upwork has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $31,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $147,777.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,774 shares of company stock worth $1,380,114. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Upwork by 33.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 2,444.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,145,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,226 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,576,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 1,775.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after buying an additional 571,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

