USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Sells $106,099.06 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Walter Noot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40.

On Thursday, December 16th, Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded up $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.41. 50,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,464. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USNA. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

