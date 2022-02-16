USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller Sells 312 Shares

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.41. 50,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.33. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

USNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.