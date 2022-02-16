USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010373 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 69% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

