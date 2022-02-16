UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Buys $44,408.70 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.

Shares of NYSE USER remained flat at $$9.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 303,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,514. UserTesting Inc has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

