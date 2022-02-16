V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,990,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.51% of V.F. worth $133,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Amundi acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,803,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after purchasing an additional 965,353 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,299,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $890,961,000 after purchasing an additional 839,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $59.82 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

