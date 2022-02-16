v.systems (VSYS) Price Hits $0.0138 on Major Exchanges

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $34.42 million and $6.08 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.
v.systems Coin Profile
v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,412,815,209 coins and its circulating supply is 2,489,206,745 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.
Buying and Selling v.systems
