Vai Trading Down 1.9% This Week (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Vai has a market cap of $54.80 million and approximately $151,485.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002080 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002291 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00044556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.87 or 0.07008016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,602.09 or 0.99861941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051657 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 60,341,770 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.