Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 77.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of VLY opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

